"France Power Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- BMI View: From this quarter BMI's Power service will focus chiefly on thermal sources, hydropower and nuclear electricity, while developments pertinent to the green segment will be discussed in depth y our Renewables service. That said, we continue to provide a detailed overview of the dynamics affecting the power sector. Nuclear generation remains the first choice for the French power industry, but there are challenges ahead. Despite having softened his stance, Mr. Hollande's scepticism about nuclear power presents downside risks for the industry in France, and especially for state controlled EdF. Furthermore, we note that Mr. Hollande's victory might also mean changes in the management of EdF, especially since Mr. Proglio, chairman of EdF, was an open supporter of Mr. Sarkozy. On a more positive note, interest in renewables remains strong with a number of initiatives in the pipeline.
Key trends and developments in the British electricity market include:
- BMI estimates that French power generation in 2011 felt by 1.22% year-on-year (y-o-y), to stand at 532.39 terawatt hours (TWh). Overall thermal generation looks to have fallen by around 4.50. Hydroelectric generation is also estimated to have declined by 3.79%. BMI estimates that the use of non-hydro renewables grew by 22.67% in 2011.
- Despite having softened his stance, Mr. Hollande's scepticism about nuclear power presents downside risks for the industry in France, and especially for state controlled EdF. Furthermore, we note that Mr. Hollande's victory might also mean changes in the management of EdF, especially since Mr. Proglio, chairman of EDF, was a prominent supporter of Mr. Sarkozy.
- There have been positive developments in the French wind sector in recent months. A consortium led by EdF, and including turbine-maker Alstom, has won three of the five development zones up for grabs in France's first offshore wind tender. In addition, Nicole Bricq, Minister of Ecology, Energy, and Sustainable Development, expressed her support for wind power and promised she would ensure that new wind turbines projects proceed.
- AREVA and EDF announce the signature of two contracts which make a significant contribution to securing the long-term supply of natural uranium to EDF nuclear facilities. Under the terms of these agreements, AREVA will supply more than 30,000 tonnes of natural uranium to EDF for the period from 2014 to 2035, one of the largest deliveries of uranium ever carried out by AREVA.
