Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of France Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The France Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments

throughout the country in the context of continuing economic struggles.

Covering the entire country, with a data focus on the principal cities of Paris, Nice and Marseille, the report

covers rental market performance in terms of rates and yields and examines how best to maximise returns in

the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the

eurozone crisis on a market already characterised by relative stagnation.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138976/france-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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