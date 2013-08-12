Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of France Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The France Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments
throughout the country in the context of continuing economic struggles.
Covering the entire country, with a data focus on the principal cities of Paris, Nice and Marseille, the report
covers rental market performance in terms of rates and yields and examines how best to maximise returns in
the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the
eurozone crisis on a market already characterised by relative stagnation.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138976/france-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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