Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of France - Solar Photovoltaic Tenders and Policy Support Framework market report to its offering

France - Solar Photovoltaic Tenders and Policy Support Framework



Summary



France depends heavily on its nuclear technology for power requirements; in 2013 it generated 48% of the total energy, followed by thermal at 21% and hydro at 20%. Of the total renewable capacity in 2013, solar Photovoltaic (PV) accounted for 3.5%, wind for 6%. Renewable energy is an integral part of the French governments energy policy. In accordance with the European Union (EU) directive France aims to generate 23% of its final energy demand from renewable energy sources by 2020. Solar PV capacity has risen significantly, from 15 MW in 2002 to 4.6 GW in 2013. This rise in solar PV capacity was due to the higher tariffs that were allocated for solar PV projects during this period, coupled with the commissioning of a number of solar PV projects in 2011 and 2012 that had been allocated permits in 2010. A total of 613 Megawatts (MW) of solar PV capacity was installed in 2013, this was lower than the 1.07 Gigawatts (GW) that was installed in 2012, a significant drop of 43%. This drop is due to a decrease in the number of installations in the medium size category (100-250 kilowatts (kW)) in favor of smaller installations. Hydro is the dominant source of power generation in the country with an installed capacity of 23280 MW excluding small hydro. The cumulative renewable capacity is expected to increase to 28.97 GW by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.66% during 2014-2020 including small hydro.



Scope



- The report provides detailing on France power market and prospect of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in the country.

- Also the capacity covered in different types of Solar PV installations.

- Policy support for solar PV including the incentives feed-in Tariff and domestic content bonus.

- Solar PV tenders mechanism, the technical and financial requirements for bidders and evaluation criteria.



Reasons to buy



The report makes the reader conversant with -

- Overview of France and driving forces for Solar Photovoltaic (PV) demand

- Incentives and Policy support for Solar PV in France

- Feed-in tariff and Domestic content bonus scheme

- Details on Solar PV Tender mechanism in France which includes tender evaluation criteria, tender documentation and challenges faced by bidders



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153289/france-solar-photovoltaic-tenders-and-policy-support-framework.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###