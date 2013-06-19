Band of Light Offers New Intensive, Personalized Tours to France Led by French Natives

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- New photography tourism company Band of Light this week announced they will be offering intensive, personalized photography tours to France. The tours are for 7 days all-inclusive with small-group workshops and touring in Paris and Provence.



Band of Light is a team of professional photographers and art historians. “What makes us really different is nearly all of us were raised in France. So we know the people, culture and sights like few tours do,” said Jerroid Marks, founder of Band of Light.



The Band of Light France tour takes participants on off-the-beaten-path adventures seeing places, experiencing events and meeting interesting people that most tourists never see. Band of Light takes care of every detail to create a first class experience that includes all meals in fine restaurants (including alcohol with dinners), 4-star luxury accommodations and transportation in their chauffeured Mercedes Benz minibus.



“At just $3,600, this is the most comprehensive photo holiday package available for this price in the industry,” Marks said.



Band of Light's guiding principle is to let participants travel as a true cultural explorer rather than just a tourist. “Most group tours offer a “walled garden” experience where you are never really able to actively and authentically engage the culture and people. At the end of the day, what has the “tourist” really gained?” Marks said.



Band of Light believes cultural exploration requires a commitment to living by the rules and terms of the visited country along with a higher level of interaction with locals. The company offers an enriching experience of full cultural exploration and exchange. “This is due to our team of photography mentors and lecturers being locals with full and complete access to all things France. Our mission is not only to impart photography skills and historical knowledge, but to peel away the layers so you fall in love with a France that was previously unknown to you,” Marks said.



France is the most visited country in the world with a rich art history, culinary excellence, and historical legacy.



Contact: Jerroid Marks, Founder

773-759-4749

http://thebandoflight.com