France's Dietary Supplements Market Poised for 6.1% CAGR Growth from 2023 to 2028, Fueled by Government Backing and Health-Conscious Trends

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2023 -- In accordance with a comprehensive research report titled "France Dietary Supplements Market by Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Function, Mode of Application, Target Consumer, Distribution Channel (Pharmacy, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028," published by MarketsandMarkets, the dietary supplements market in France is set to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028.



Download PDF Brochure



A key driver of this growth is the notable support from the government for the consumption of nutritional supplements, which is creating a surge in demand. France has positioned itself as one of the most rapidly expanding markets in terms of value sales within the European dietary supplements sector. The country has witnessed a substantial uptick in the consumption of food supplements, concentrated sources of nutrients, plants, and other vital substances. This trend has been underscored by an enlightening journal published in the Elsevier Public Health Emergency Collection, which revealed a remarkable 40-60% increase in vitamin sales within France during March 2020, in comparison to the same period the previous year.



This surge in vitamin sales has reverberated positively across the dietary supplements market in France. The upswing in consumer interest in vitamins underscores a heightened focus on health and wellness, particularly during times of public health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, this spike in vitamin purchases has cultivated a deeper interest in dietary supplements on the whole.



Consumers who have embraced vitamins as part of their daily routines are more inclined to delve into and acquire other varieties of supplements, including minerals, herbal offerings, and probiotics. The burgeoning demand for dietary supplements presents a wealth of opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers to conceive innovative products that cater precisely to consumer requirements. Furthermore, the surging popularity of online platforms and e-commerce avenues has significantly broadened the reach of France's dietary supplement market, rendering convenient accessibility for consumers.



View detailed Table of Content here



Key Factors Propelling the France Dietary Supplements Market



The burgeoning awareness surrounding the manifold health advantages linked to the consumption of diverse nutraceutical products, the unwavering government support for the integration of nutritional supplements, and the escalating demand for such supplements from the pharmaceutical realm stand as pivotal catalysts propelling France's dietary supplements market forward.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441