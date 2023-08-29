France's Essential Oils Market Set to Flourish with 9.8% CAGR by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2023 -- A recent research report titled "France Essential Oils Market by Product Type, Application, Source, Method of Extraction and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" by MarketsandMarkets projects significant growth for the France essential oils market. The market is anticipated to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2022 to 2027.



Download PDF Brochure



Unleashing the Potential of Essential Oils: Fueling Innovation in Fragrance and Flavor Compositions



The incorporation of essential oils into various products by fragrance and flavor companies is elevating the appeal and popularity of these oils among consumers. As essential oils find their way into perfumes, cosmetics, food, beverages, and a range of other items, consumers are becoming more attuned to their natural and aromatic attributes. This growing exposure not only sparks consumer curiosity but also propels the demand for essential oils in the market.



France's Dynamic Essential Oils Market



Within France, fragrance and flavor companies hold a pivotal role in propelling the demand for essential oils. Through their extensive utilization of these oils as aromatic constituents, these companies are driving a robust market demand for these natural extracts. The diverse applications of essential oils across various industries are spurring the requirement for these oils as essential ingredients.



Read more



Synergistic Growth: Fostering Partnerships for Essential Oils Market Expansion



Collaborations between essential oil suppliers and fragrance and flavor companies are nurturing the growth of the essential oils market. These strategic partnerships ensure a consistent demand for top-quality essential oils, fostering innovation and the creation of new varieties boasting unique aromatic profiles. This collaborative approach empowers the industry to address the evolving preferences and needs of consumers effectively.



Key players in this market include Cargill, Incorporated (US), DSM (Netherlands), Givaudan (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Symrise (Germany), Robertet SA (France), MANE (France), doTERRA (US), NOW Foods (US), Lebermuth, Inc. (US), BIOLANDES (France), Norex Flavours Private Limited (India) and India Essential Oils (India).



Browse Other Food & Beverages Domain Reports:



Food Flavors Market by Labelling/ Regulation (Natural, Nature Identical/ Artificial), Form (Liquid & Gel, Dry), Type (Chocolate & Brown, Vanilla, Fruit & Nut, Spices & Savory, Dairy), Application (Food, Beverage) Region - Forecast 2027



Prebiotic Ingredients Market with Covid-19 Impact by Type (Oligosaccharides, Inulin, & Polydextrose), Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, & Animal Feed), Source, Brand, Functionality, Bacterial Activity and Region - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441