Frances Towle - a Northampton Acupuncturist Practicing at CLINIC Alternative Medicines

Northampton, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Good news for all those who are suffering from physical pain or emotional issues. Frances Towle, a Northampton Acupuncturist now offers her services for any individual who wishes to be more energetic, wants to gain confidence over his/her body or simply is tired of living with pain.



With Amherst acupuncture, a person will receive long lasting benefits and that too without using any drugs that are harmful to the body. With acupuncture, a person does not even need to go through expensive and painful surgeries. Acupuncture along with different Chinese medicines, helps an individual lead a healthy life without paying heavy amounts of money. With these forms of treatments, a person gains a lot of energy, balance, becomes calm and the body becomes pain free.



Acupuncture helps individuals who are suffering from the following:



- Anxiety

- Depression

- Chronic pain

- Insomnia

- PMS

- Infertility

- Migraines

- Fatigue

- IBS

- Chronic stress and worry



“I needed two total knee replacements. I was saving up money for the surgeries but needed pain relief in the meantime. Acupuncture allowed me to stay off of pain medication prior to my operation and kept me walking and working the whole time. After the surgery, acupuncture again provided me with support for pain relief and seemed to speed up the healing process. I am very thankful that I was encouraged by a friend to try this therapy,” said Rose C, a person who got her acupuncture treatment done from Frances Towle.



Frances Towle is the source behind this acupuncture treatment who offers various treatments that include acupuncture for fertility and acupuncture for anxiety as well.



Since 2006 Frances started offering her services in acupuncture after suffering from a neck injury. The doctors who treated her failed to offer complete pain relief. Therefore, Frances’ interest in acupuncture and Chinese medicine developed.



Those individuals who wish to avail these services but have a few unanswered questions in their minds, have nothing to worry about. Frances Towle offers a free 15 minute consultation over the phone or in person to her clients.



Once the doubts have been cleared, a person can book the appointment online through the online secure booking page. Patients can also download the e-book which Frances has put up for her clients.



It is totally free of cost and is loaded with useful information. Through the e-book people get to know how Chinese medicine can transform their life, the mysterious connection between an individual’s emotions, beliefs and health challenges plus how acupuncture helps sort out such issues.



Frances Towle offers her practices at CLINIC Alternative Medicines. To learn about Frances Towle and her practices, interested folks are advised to visit her website.



Media Contact:

Frances Towle

Lic.Ac., Dipl.OM.

Nationally Board Certified Acupuncturist

CLINIC Alternative Medicines

98 Main ST - Northampton, MA 01060

Fran@FrancesTowle.com

413.341.5224