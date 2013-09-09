Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Investor Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares over potential securities laws violations by Francesca's Holdings Corp and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) concerning whether a series of statements by Francesca's Holdings regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Francesca's Holdings Corp reported that its Total Revenue rose from $79.37 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 30, 2010 to $296.37 million for the 53 weeks period that ended on Feb. 2, 2013, and that its respective Net Income increased from $10.60 million to $47.06 million.



On June. 5, 2013, Francesca's Holdings Corp reported its first fiscal quarter 2013 results. Francesca's Holdings said that its net income for the first quarter of 2013 increased to $10.9 million, compared to net income for the first quarter of 2012 of $8.7 million, and that Net sales for the thirteen weeks increased 29% to $79.0 million, compared to net sales for the first quarter of 2012 of $61.32 million



Then on September 4, 2013, Francesca's Holdings Corp reported its second quarter 2013 financial results. The Company also announced the board of directors authorized a $100 million share repurchase program.



Shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp declined from $24.00 per share on September 3, 2013, to $17.665 per share on September 4, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com