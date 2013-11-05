Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on November 26, 2013

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on November 26, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) over alleged securities laws violations by Francesca’s Holdings.



Investors with a substantial investment in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares between March 20, 2013 and September 3, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on November 26, 201, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) between March 20, 2013 and September 3, 2013, that Francesca's Holdings Corp and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants between March 20, 2013 and September 3, 2013 failed to disclose that unseasonably rainy and cold spring and summer weather had diminished the mall traffic Francesca’s relied upon to drive same-store sales growth, that a competitive back-to-school retail environment weighed on same-store sales growth, that same-store sales were declining, forcing Francesca’s to rely upon new store openings to increase sales, that Francesca's Holdings Corp had been forced to engage in promotional selling at significant discounts during its first quarter 2013 in order to meet its financial targets, that Francesca's Holdings Corp had been forced to increase promotional activity during the second quarter of 2013, that Francesca’s concealed the impact sales terms and margins with its suppliers would have on its ability to maintain above-average profit margins, and that, as a result, Francesca's Holdings Corp was not on track to achieve the financial results defendants had led the market to expect between March 20, 2013 and September 3, 2013.



The plaintiff claims that as a result of defendants’ false and misleading statements between March 20, 2013 and September 3, 2013, certain company insiders were able to sell hundreds of millions of dollars of Francesca’s stock at artificially inflated prices.



Then on September 4, 2013, Francesca's Holdings Corp reported its second quarter 2013 financial results. The Company also announced the board of directors authorized a $100 million share repurchase program.Shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp declined from $24.00 per share on September 3, 2013, to $17.74 per share on September 4, 2013.



The plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Francesca’s common stock d March 20, 2013 and September 3, 2013.



On November 4, 2013, NASDAQ:FRAN shares closed at $18.20 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com