Francesco D'Agosta Musician Also Known as Belair

Eisenstadt, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Francesco D'Agosta, (Born 16th of February, 1996) known with the stage name Belair is a music producer and musician from Germany.



He was born in Krefeld Germany he grew up in Austria, Burgenland. He attended the Handelsakademie in Neusiedl am See.



He started his career at the age of 18 (2014) as a music producer in Miami, Florida his debut musical album "Love Is War" was released on the 19h of March, his second album "Moonrise" was released later on the 3rd of April.



Discography



" Shooting Star " (Belair) 2020

" Heaven on Earth " (Belair) 2020

" Love is War " (Belair) 2020

" do you want me? " (Belair) 2020

" Moonrise " (Belair) 2020

" Forever Alone " (Belair) 2020

" Bad Memories " (Belair) 2020

" Sad Romantic " (Belair) 2020



Belair hopes to continue his rise to success and is excited to share his latest works "Forever Alone" and "Sad Romatic" with his audience.



Francesco D'Agosta a.k.a. Belair is an Austrian musician and an artist who started producing music at the age of 18.



