Franchise Brokers Association Announces 'Business Olympians' Award Winners at 2012 Conference

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- The Franchise Brokers Association (FBA) recently announced the Award Winners from its 2012 Conference held November 12th-14th at Embassy Suites in Orlando, Florida. The FBA is an association dedicated to helping franchise brokers and consultants build thriving practices through a variety of support services such as franchise consultant training, educational seminars and professional certification programs designed to foster their success.



The FBA awarded a Gold, Silver and Bronze Medalist in the theme of the ‘Business Olympians’ in each category at this year’s International Franchise Brokers Conference and Expo. Gold, Silver and Bronze Rookie of the Year recipients were Dan Friend, Kevin Roman and Jim Neumann respectively. For Visionary of the Year Award, Anita Best won the Gold for her work with Universities, Rich Helm took the Silver for Tradeshow Innovation and Jim Radloff won the Bronze Award for his Associate Program.



In the category of Top Producer of the Year, Gold went to Sue Bennett with 45 deals, Al Lesko won the Silver Award for 22 deals, and Gayle Sutton was Bronze Award winner with 19 deals. For Broker of the Year, Al Lesko won the Gold, Sue Bennett the Silver, and Andy Lamedman was the Bronze Award winner.



Carnell Industry Leader of the Year Award recipients were Gold winner Al Lesko, Silver winner Andy Lamedman, and Bronze winner Gayle Sutton. Trainer of the Year Gold Award winner was Eric Riess, while the Silver Award went to Larry Carnell and the Bronze Award went to Terry Sullivan. The Business Opportunity of the Year category included Naturals 2 Go winning the Gold, Signworld winning the Silver, and iTrip the Bronze.



The Franchise of the Year Gold Award winner was Restoration 1, Silver Award winner was Service Brands and Bronze went to Express Employment Professionals. For Vendor of the Year, Tenet Financial was awarded the Gold, Greensfelder Attorneys at Law was awarded the Silver and Benetrends won the Bronze Award. The nominees and winners are picked by their peers within the organization with nominations accepted throughout the year. For more information, please visit http://franchiseba.com/



About The FBA:

The FBA is an association dedicated to helping franchise brokers and consultants build thriving practices. As the hub of the franchise community, the FBA sets the standard for the exchange of information among consultants, franchisors, funding sources and other essential resources so the clients of its community are served with the highest level of integrity and professionalism. They offer their members access to a variety of support services, educational seminars and professional certification programs designed to foster their success.