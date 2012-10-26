Franchise Consultant to Present at International Franchise Broker Conference in November

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Paul Segreto, a 25-year franchise veteran, will present at the Franchise Brokers Conference and Expo. The three-day event, which will take place November 12 – 14, 2012 in Orlando, Fla., is the industry’s leading conference for franchise consultants and brokers. Addressing personal branding that will help every franchise consultant and broker, Paul will provide insight and innovative practices to one of the most challenging aspects of the industry. Personal branding is immensely important to brokers in aligning their experience and expertise with both their clients and the franchise companies with which they work.



Paul’s more than two decades of experience has seen major breakthroughs in franchising, including advancements in the education and training of franchise brokers and the integration of social media marketing. In Paul’s varied experience, he has served as franchise coach, senior-level corporate executive, multi-unit franchisee and area developer. Today he sits on the Technology and Membership Committees for the International Franchise Association, is the founder and host of Franchise Today, founded Personal Branding for Franchise Professionals, and is a recognized franchise broker, consultant, and social media expert.



“My mantra is ‘dedicated to franchise success at all levels,’” Paul said. “With franchise brokers becoming more of an integral component in franchise development efforts, it makes perfect sense to help educate them; and what better place than at an event dedicated to expanding the knowledge of the brokers and improving the industry? Personally, I believe the continuing education of franchise brokers will open even more doors as franchisor confidence will continue to grow.”



“We are thrilled to announce Paul as one of our speakers at the 2012 conference,” said Sabrina Wall, Executive Director of the Franchise Brokers Association. “Personal branding is a popular topic in the industry; how can one broker set themselves apart from another, how can they build rapport with both their clients and the franchises they’re representing – both of whom are making a large investment in the broker? Paul’s presentation will be incredibly valuable for all of our attendees.”



About Franchise Brokers Conference and Expo



The Franchise Brokers Conference and Expo is the foremost conference dedicated to the education and growth of franchise brokers. The annual, three-day event brings together more than 250 franchise brokers, experts and sales professionals for training, education and networking opportunities.



About Franchise Brokers Association

Franchise Brokers Association is an Orlando, Fla. based trade organization. The FBA supports all members of the franchise community, including franchise brokers, consultants, franchised businesses and service providers, and can facilitate all steps in the franchise process, from franchise development to unit sale. The FBA's purpose is to provide support for its members and improve the industry standards for franchise investment, development and sales. For more information, please visit http://franchiseba.com



