Franchise Expo Raleigh North Carolina to Be Held on June 1 and 2, 2013

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Turning a small business into a franchise is an excellent way to create a brand and expand quickly. Franchised businesses are responsible for the direct employment of over one million people and also provide over 40 percent of all retail sales.



Businesses interested in expanding into franchises have always attended The Franchise and Business Opportunities Expo for information and resources. The two-day event, which takes place in several cities across the United States and Canada, was started in 1996 as a way to connect franchisers and qualified companies.



This year, The Franchise and Business Opportunities Expo will travel to Raleigh, a city in North Carolina. The Raleigh Franchise Expo will be hosted at the North Carolina State Fairground on June 1 and 2, 2013.



At the Raleigh Franchise Expo, investors can expect to interact with businesses that have franchising potential. Backers can meet with clients and source potential partners, saving themselves hours of interview time and maximizing their return on investment. Shareholders also have the opportunity to present a seminar that educates attendees about the franchising industry.



Last year, over 1,500 companies were involved in the Regional Franchise Expo’s events.



“We have been using the Regional Franchise Expos for the past couple of years as a means of meeting candidates in our target growth markets,” said a representative of Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, one of numerous investors involved in the expo. “We consistently meet quality prospects and close deals as a result of our participation.”



National Event Management (NEM) created the Raleigh Franchise Expo. The company, which has developed, produced, and managed consumer events for over 40 years, works diligently to create quality shows for all attendees.



Individuals interested in learning more about this Raleigh business opportunity can visit the company’s website for more information.



About National Event Management

Established in 1972, National Event Management (NEM) has become a leader in the development, production and management of consumer events across North America. Known throughout the industry for their consumer show expertise, the company supplements their knowledge with an uncompromising commitment to quality and customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.franchiseshowinfo.com/raleigh



For media accreditation and more information, contact:

Lisa Spodek, Director of Marketing

905-477-2677 ext. 225

lspodek@nationalevent.com