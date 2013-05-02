Franchise from Home: Starting a Successful Business

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Buying a well known franchise can require a lot of effort; one needs to pass very extensive selection criteria and also requires quite a substantial start-up capital. But what if one could start their own franchise with no more than a dollar everyday and still have the same benefits, leverage and reselling rights to distribute products or services without the high set up costs? This is the idea behind an online home franchising, and no one can give better direction on the subject than Lisa Devereaux, at http://www.homefranchise.biz.



Franchise from home business models come with many benefits, providing numerous advantages to both seller and buyer. It offers access to a brand and trade mark that has already established market recognition, hence offering a ready-to-use loyal customer database. There are immediate benefits of tapping into national and international marketing strategies of companies with established market branding, not to mention it also offers a duplicate operating system in place. Most franchises will institutionalise products, services and delivery and will have already optimised on the supply chain, hence are not threatened by small independent competitors. What is even better is that franchises invest in coaching and training, as well as events and rewards programs for franchisees and distributors to help improve performance and sales, and this can be very beneficial for a franchise from home business owner.



“Many people think that traditional franchises are better. After all, they offer a steady income, but what they forget to consider is that these also require you to commit to large costs and legal contracts. In the traditional model, the right to the franchise is sold by a franchisor for an initial upfront cost called the franchise fee. The start up costs to buy a franchise leads into the tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now for the average person whose only significant financial decision may have been comparing home loans, to own a franchise requires huge investment and legal due diligence to manage”, says Lisa. “On the other hand, with an online home franchising you still retain all the benefits of a franchise business model but don’t have huge bills to pay from Day 1. This gives you many opportunities to have and own an online shop front, education and training, lead generation, marketing and ecommerce capability, while offering a unique flexibility and the ability to take your business and work remotely anywhere in the world”, she further adds.



For those looking for a way to earn an extra income or create the kind of wealth one can only dream about, without the need for a huge investment that may require bank loans or re-mortgaging a family home, then online franchise from home opportunities is definitely the right choice.



About HomeFranchise.Biz

I will show you how to create a full time income working part time from home. For more information, please visit http://www.homefranchise.biz



Media Contact:

Lisa Devereaux

manager@homefranchise.biz

Brisbane, Queensland

Website: http://www.homefranchise.biz/