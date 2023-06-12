Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing in Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2023 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of Franchise Group, Inc. is unfair to NASDAQ: FRG stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: FRG shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Franchise Group, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: FRG investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Delaware, OH based Franchise Group, Inc. owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses, such as Vitamine Shoppe. On May 10, 2023, Franchise Group announced that it would be acquired by members of the senior management team of Franchise Group led by the Company's Chief Executive Officer., at a price of $30.00 per share.



However, considering that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: FRG shares at $42.00 per share and considering that shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) reached in late 2021 over $55 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: FRG stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Franchise Group, Inc. Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



