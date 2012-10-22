Franchise Opportunities and Information Now Available at the New Website Franchise-Specialist.com

Vacherie, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- The new website Franchise-Specialist.com has become the go-to source for information on franchises and franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs. Franchise-Specialist was formed to educate and train people on purchasing a franchise.



The world of franchising has become complex and intricate, which has left many potential franchise buyers confused and drowning in a sea of information from disparate sources. The new website for Franchise-Specialist now brings all of the information and resources needed for potential franchise owners into one website at http://www.franchise-specialist.com. “We believe that Franchising is the gateway to entrepreneurship, so our new website provides the advanced research tools, consultative services and due diligence assistance to make the process of finding the right opportunity simple, quick and thorough,” said a Franchise-Specialist.com consultant.



The website brings together detailed information from experts in the industry that have partnered with the site to create a company that is built on helping budding entrepreneurs fulfill their passion of business ownership. These relationships enable them to provide a full package of consulting services and ongoing support and training.



Those interested in franchise ownership can fill out their online information request form. Once submitted, one of their consultants will make contact to set up an appointment to discuss goals in finding the right franchise. Each consultant has completed extensive franchise industry, legal, customer service, and most importantly, profitability analysis training.



The consultant then takes the provided information and researches the more than 1,500 available franchises to find the best three or four matches that fit the individual’s stated goals and needs. They will then set a follow-up appointment to present the specific opportunities along with data and reasons why they are viable choices. Once the individual and the consultant are in agreement on the choices, they put the individual in contact with the key person from the franchise to walk them through the business model and provide them with a copy of their Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD).



The Franchise-Specialist website’s online database is filled with franchise systems that have proven successful. Website users can utilize the Basic or Advanced Search functions of the site to find the right franchise opportunity by inputting category and minimum investment parameters for the basic search or more detailed information such as minimum net worth and years in business via the Advanced Search. The search can also be refined based on whether the person is seeking a home-based business, financial assistance, lead assistance, recession-resistant opportunities, discount programs or international opportunities.



The website can also provide several franchise funding options that are available to those who qualify. Programs include grants, loans, financial aid, and even retirement rollovers. Website visitors can also obtain the free “Insider’s Guide to Franchise Ownership,” which is an excellent resource for anyone considering a purchase of his or her own business. For more information, please visit http://franchise-specialist.com/



