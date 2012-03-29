Franchises Making a Comeback

Loves Park, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2012 -- Champion Media Worldwide today announced that franchising is a key element to rebuilding our economy. According to Pricewaterhouse franchised small businesses generated more jobs between 2001 and 2005 than several of the nation's major economic sectors. The economic impact of franchising goes beyond activities inside franchised businesses, because their purchases of products and services and the personal purchases of their owners and workers contribute to the growth of non franchised businesses.



"This spillover can mean millions in our community and cities across the country," says Robert Smith, CEO of www.championmediaworldwide.com in Loves Park, IL.



Now is the best time to look into franchising.



Here are a few top franchises our research uncovered.



The Maids



Founded in 1979, is a leading residential cleaning company in the U.S. and Canada. The Maids is a quality leader among the many cleaning companies in the industry, with more than 150 franchise partners serving over 90 major U.S. and Canadian cities. The Maids offices can be found in over 40 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. The Maids is the only residential cleaning company to clean for health using the company’s exclusive 22-Step Healthy Touch ® Deep Cleaning System. This unique cleaning method sets us apart from other cleaning companies. We provide customers with cleaner, healthier homes through using environmentally preferable cleaning products, a strategic, methodic cleaning approach and state-of-the-art equipment, including our patented back pack vacuum with HEPA filtration that can capture up to 99 percent of all dust, allergens, bacteria, pet dander, pollen and other pollutants.



FASTSIGNS®



One of the industry's leading sign and graphic franchises. Using a computer-based design technique, our concept emphasizes sign and graphic solutions. We offer fast turnaround, a business-to-business environment, and top-quality signs and graphics for corporate, professional and retail clients.



Town Money Saver



Offers the ability to work from home, with virtually no overhead expenses. This full time business allows you to focus on building your business through relationships you establish with local business owners. We handle everything on the back end. Our franchisees enjoy the freedom of being their own boss and controlling their own destiny. This is a sales driven franchise opportunity and it is requires outside sales experience.



360clean



A privately held company, is the innovative leader of the commercial cleaning industry. 360clean provides services to a large number of industry types. Through an expanding network of expertly trained Owner Operators, 360clean has created a company that delivers consistent and quality service to office, building and property managers.



Abrakadoodle



USA’s largest visual arts program for children providing exciting art experiences at schools and other community locations. You don’t have to be a teacher or an artist to be part of this exciting franchise! franchise owners work with community groups through Abrakadoodle’s unique MOBILE Program. Extra-curricular programs, in-school curricular programs, camps, workshops and special events are offer at schools, parks, businesses, universities and other community locations.



Famous Dave’s



Deliciously good barbeque and creates the best concept, prepares the best food, develops the best brand and executes the best sensory experience for our guests.



- Training for Principal or Principal’s designee (minimum 3 days)

- Training for Director of Operations, GM, Kitchen Manager (minimum 25 days)

- Opening Assistance (up to 21 days)

- Operations Manual provided

- Training Manual provided

- Provide written schedule of all foods, food items, beverages, clothing, FFE

- Provide approved supplier list

- Provide designated supplier list