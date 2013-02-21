Franchising in China Is Explained in New Whitepaper Released by Third Place Franchise Consulting

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Third Place Franchise Consulting, a company that specializes in establishing franchised concepts throughout Asia, has just published a new whitepaper that focuses on franchising in China. The document contains in-depth information and an overview of franchising in the country, including tips on which pitfalls to steer clear of and advice on how to successfully expand in this part of the world.



The release of the new whitepaper is exceptionally timely. According to information from the company, which specializes in franchise consulting in Asia, China currently has the most franchises in the world. The China Chain Store and Franchise Association estimates that the country has around 10,000 chain store businesses and brands, including approximately 5,000 franchise systems. China’s franchising system has grown rapidly since the late 1980s, when Yum’s KFC opened its first outlet in Beijing. Other major players in the franchising industry, including well-known restaurants like Subway and Starbucks, soon set up franchise operations.



Even though China has the largest number of franchises, it has fewer outlets than most Western countries. The franchises also make up just 3% of total retail sales, as opposed to 40% in the United States. These statistics show how much potential China has in the franchising industry.



“There are several drivers that can help explain China’s increasing openness to international franchise concepts,” an article on Third Place Franchise Consulting’s website noted, adding that franchising as a business model has become more known and accepted by local entrepreneurs and investment companies, who are actively seeking new franchise opportunities.



“Especially international franchise concepts that can appeal to the increasingly sophisticated needs of China’s growing middle class, are sought after.”



