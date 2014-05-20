Franck Family Dental's Dr. Kasi Franck Is Quoted in February 27 2014 CNN Article on Oral Cancer Prevention

Rocklin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Leading Rocklin Dentist Dr. Kasi Franck announced that she was quoted in a recent CNN article. The article discusses the importance of oral cancer prevention.



Oral cancer has a high ranking in cancer deaths, more than cervical cancer, melanoma and others. But it does not have to be the case. In the CNN article Oral Cancer Foundation Executive Director Brian Hill said it isn’t due to the disease being hard to discover or diagnose. It’s because it tends to be discovered too late.



Dr Franck is quoted in the CNN article “that’s tragic because oral cancer is easily screened. In fact, it’s so easy you can – and should – regularly conduct a self-screening.” Early and proper discovery is the key.



“A self-exam for oral cancer is quick and easy,” Dr. Franck continued “When brushing and flossing, take an extra minute to look inside your mouth at your gums, tongue and the inside of your cheeks.” In the CNN article Dr. Franck listed what should be looked in a self-screening. Dr. Franck added the importance for everyone to see a dentist for a professional oral cancer screening at least once a year. The complete CNN article is at http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-1098052



Oral cancer death is preventable. You can find more information about oral cancer prevention and treatment at oraclcancerfoundation.org or www.FranckFamilyDental.com.



About Franck Family Dental

Franck Family Dental provides family and children’s dentistry in Rocklin & Roseville California, and Sacramento metro areas. Franck Family Dental treats your family with a caring, and personal touch for all of your dental health care. Kasi Franck, DDS has a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Southern California (USC). Dr. Franck is a member of the Sacramento District Dental Society, California Dental Association and the American Dental Association. For more information visit www.FranckFamilyDental.com or call 916-415-1913



Contact Information:

Dr. Kasi Franck

Franck Family Dental

Rocklin, California

www.FranckFamilyDental.com

drfranck@franckfamilydental.com