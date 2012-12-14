Francois Vignikpo of the Big D and Yes D Means Dallas Joins the Universal Life Church Radio Network

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- The Universal Life Church Radio Station, courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters appears to have been a super, huge and gi-normous hit in only its first year of existence. The ULC Radio Station offers The Holy Bible from Genesis to Revelation in its entirety in a FREE OnDemand narrative format, allowing the listener access at any time. In addition the ULC Radio Station offers a Universal Sunday Mass, coupled with Wednesday Bible Study a long with a large array of programing offered by Universal Life Church Ministers and much, much more.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is proud to announce an additional member of their clergy who intends to becoming a host on the Universal Life Church Radio Network. This individual is Bishop Francois Vignikpo, who presently serves within the Dallas, Texas community. In my research I found this quote by Bishop Francois Vignikpo on his ULC Minister's Network profile page: "Prayer leads us to the heart of God and it drives us to join him in whatever he is doing." I am told more details will be released when they become available.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com