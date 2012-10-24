Frank Deliman Will Be Competing in Japan

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Frank Deliman will be representing The Dick Greenfield dealership in Lawrenceville. Frank Deliman is the dealership’s service technician. For thirty three years, Frank has serviced all Diesel Dodge Cummins and the Isuzu truck line. He is proud to be the one chosen to represent North America in the Seventh Annual Isuzu World Technical Competition, which will take place on November 21, 2012 t the Isuzu Training Headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan. Frank states that it is an exciting, interesting, new experience and something different in his life. He was in the Air Force for five years, but he never got a chance to travel to the Far East. The owner of Dick Greenfield and the entire staff have been supportive during this time.



This is the first time Isuzu Commercial Truck is participating in this competition. The competition will involve teams from over twenty countries. They will be competiting in tests that cover Isuzu vehicles.



The awards will be given first through third and they will include world trophies, tool gift certificates and a few other prizes.



In June of 2012, Isuzu sent letters out to all dealerships stating that they were looking for technicians to compete in the competition. The North American representatives go through a screening procedure before they are chosen. Technicians are currently in training for the month of October at Isuzu’s office, which is located in Anaheim, California. Frank is currently in California taking part in competition training.



Frank will be out there competing against the rest of the world. The competition is basically a test of skills, which will involve fixing a problem economically and quickly. Frank is one of the best technicians in North America, which is why he has made it this far. During the completion, Frank will try his hardest, while people in North America cheer for him.



About Frank Deliman

