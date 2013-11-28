Frank Musarra Looks to Raise $125,000 via Indiegogo in His Mission to Save Elder Property Owners in New Jersey

Parlin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Frank Musarra began his real estate career over twenty years ago. The introduction of the internet came midway into his career and he was lucky enough to adapt well to the technology. Since then, Frank has learned how to develop websites, graphic design, social media helped many in his industry learn how to utilize the advantages of using the internet for real estate promotion.



This campaign is intended to help people who have yet to turn on a computer or use the internet. Frank and his team has been trying to break through to this group over the past year and they have made some progress. They are very difficult though because they can not conceptualize what a beneficial tool the internet really is. They rely on what they are reading in newspapers and from what they watch on TV. The print newspapers are what they know and are used to but they don’t realize that paying upwards of $300 for each rental property ad is unnecessary. What could be considered even worse is that they don’t realize that many of today’s tenants are not even buying the newspaper!



Frank and his team has invested a good amount of their own money in developing their system over the past nineteen months and they are starting to see positive results. If they meet their goal, a big portion of the funding will be committed toward keeping their staff of five working while adding two more employees. They are also in need of upgrading to new computers for the staff.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 17, 2013 - December 31, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/19Mgk8R