Frank Weston, COO of Private Equity Headhunters, Releases the Executive Pay Increase Survey Results

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Frank Weston, Chief Operating Officer of Private Equity Headhunters, has just released the results of the company’s Executive Pay Increase Survey. As the survey reveals, the total cash compensation for senior executives has continued to rise this year, and is now more directly linked to both performance and outcomes.



“We used the data from 2012 and YTD 2013 to determine average compensation levels for senior executives we served in 50 job positions in 28 separate industries/disciplines,” Frank said, adding that for the survey, total cash compensation included the executive’s base salary, bonuses and incentives.



As the survey results noted, the total cash compensation for CEOs increased by 7.2 percent, from $925,400 in 2012 to $992,000 in 2013. For COOs, there was an increase of 3.2 percent, from $532,700 in 2012 to $549,700 this year. CFOs also enjoyed an increase in their earnings of 5.5 percent, from $415,500 in 2012 to $438,400 in 2013.



Overall, Frank noted, executives who work for Manufacturing and Technology portfolio companies that are backed by large Private Equity firms had the biggest increase in compensation; specifically, it went up by 8 percent from 2012 to 2013.



“Experts say the changes in executives’ total cash compensation are indicative of employer’s shift from fee-for-service toward a value-based reimbursement model because they are linked to performance on quality and outcomes,” Frank said, adding that more than 90 percent of the executives who participated in the survey said they preferred the incentive-based packages.



As a top Private Equity executive recruiter, Frank has an in-depth knowledge of and appreciation for the survey topic and its results. In addition to his work as COO at Private Equity Headhunters, Frank still leads the company’s executive recruiting teams and has built up many personal relationships with more than 400 private equity firms that are part of the company’s network.



In many ways, Frank’s commitment to his senior level executive placements and his outstanding relationships with PE/VC firms are directly connected to the positive results detailed in the survey. For example, so far this year Frank has achieved an over 90 percent placement rate, including 27 senior level placements—all with an annual salary of between $300,000 and $1 million. Frank has also maintained his 100 percent interview rate.



C. Nicholas, Chief Executive Officer of Private Equity Headhunters, said that Frank is definitely a key part of the company’s success, and his hard work has played an integral part in the executives’ pay increases.



“I firmly believe that Frank’s top-notch skills and his outstanding relationships with private equity firms were key factors in the positive results shown in the recent Executive Pay Increase Survey,” Nicholas said.



“Executives and private equity companies all truly love to work with Frank, and everyone speaks highly of his commitment, dedication, and ability to get results.”



About Private Equity Headhunters

Founded in 1998, Private Equity Headhunters specializes in locating jobs for executives and matches investment seekers with private equity and strategic buyers. The company utilizes its network of 2,400 recruiters and relationships with more than 1,600 PE/VC firms to achieve a job placement rate of 86 percent for national and international executives, even in a weak economy. With a 100 percent interview rate and impressive placement rate, Private Equity Headhunters has consistently ranked first in PE/VC space as a senior executive recruiting firm. For more information, visit http://www.PrivateEquityHeadhunters.com