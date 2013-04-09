Frankfort Portapotty Forms Partnership with WildFire Marketing Services

Frankfort, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Frankfort Portapotty, a company offering portable bathroom and sanitation services in Wanego, has partnered with WildFire, a seasoned search engine optimization and marketing firm, in order to improve the scope and depth of its online marketing presence.



Frankfort Portapotty specializes primarily in the distribution and maintenance of portable bathroom solutions in the Wanego area. All of the portable bathroom services in Wanego that Frankfort Portapotty provides are handicap accessable and maintained weekly, to ensure optimal usability and cleanliness. The company will also begin offering septic pumping services, beginning May 1, 2013.



“We’re proud to be able to offer septic pumping in our range of services,” says Derek Parthemer, owner of Frankfort Portapotty. “We aim to continue expanding the scope of our work, while at the same time maintaining the high level of quality that we’ve become known and trusted for.”



Frankfort Portapotty provides portable bathroom services in Wanego for any number of industries and events, including construction worksites, festivals, weddings and other special events. The company is licensed for waste hauling and sanitation management and prides itself on being a member of the Flint Hills Builders Association, as well as a part of the Manhattan and Wanego Chambers of Commerce.



“Our customers take comfort in our involvement and our accreditations,” says Parthemer. “We go above and beyond to prove our resolve to provide great service and we want people to know that. Any time they’re in need of fast, efficient and effective portable waste management solutions, people know to call us first.”



By partnering with WildFire, a seasoned, respected company dealing in online, location-based marketing, Frankfort Portapotty is taking the necessary steps to ensuring the success of its online presence.



Through WildFire’s services, the company will enhance its online search engine rankings, in addition to providing comprehensive content for potential customers searching for portable bathroom services in Wanego online. The result will be a more refined web presence for the veteran waste disposal company: one that will help to grow the regional presence of the company in a healthy and contemporary way.



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.



To learn more about Frankfort Portapotty, its services, specialties or to view more information regarding its various service options, please visit http://www.frankfortportapotty.com.