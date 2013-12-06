Franklin County Florida Minister Calls out Government Officials

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- In recent months government officials within Franklin County Florida have come under fire for racism and other improprieties. Franklin County is located on Florida's Forgotten Coast, located about half way between Florida's capital, Tallahassee and Panama City on the Gulf Coast. .



The city of Apalachicola, Florida is the county seat, however Apalachicola has a declining population of 2260 down considerably from the 2005 census. The city of Carrabelle, Florida on the other hand is actually the largest city of Franklin County and it is also the home to Brother Michael, President and Presiding Bishop for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters.



It hasn't always been that way, since Brother Michael's arrival in 2009, the city of Carrabelle, Florida has grown from a population of 1,231 in 2009 to 2,842 in 2012. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is known throughout the world and Brother Michael has led an exhaustive promotional campaign not only for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, but for the city of Carrabelle, Florida as well.



After receiving a phone call from one Franklin County Government official and reviewing the many blogs, TV news, newspaper and etc. about racism in Franklin County, Brother Michael issued the following statement:



Click Here or load this website into your browser:



http://ulcworldhq.blogspot.com/2013/12/racism-and-improprieties-by-franklin.html



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. Their Boca Raton Corporate Offices and Conference Center are located at the intersection of Glades and I-95, near numerous dining options, luxury hotels and fine shopping. Immersed amongst the elite of businesses in Boca Raton. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting the occupants and environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. The Universal Life Church World Headquarter furthermore states: "We believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God. It is the complete revelation of His will for salvation and the only unfailing rule of faith and practice for the Christian life. We believe the Lord Jesus Christ died for our sins and that all who believe in Him are declared righteous because of His sacrificial death and are, therefore, in right relationship with God." The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers traditional weekly services, traditional laying on the hands ordination within a brick n'mortar Church or by proxy of the Holy Spirit through the convenience of modern technology. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters also offers weekly services, archived and heard through the Universal Life Church Radio Network. If you wish to become a minister, get ordained or serve as a wedding official they offer instant online ordination as well. Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com