Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Long Term Shareholder Notce: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Franklin Wireless Corp.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Franklin Wireless Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FKWL stocks, concerns whether certain Franklin Wireless Corp. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Franklin's hotspot devices suffered from battery issues, including overheating, thereby presenting a fire hazard, that, as a result, it was reasonably likely that the Company's customers would recall Franklin's devices, that, as a result, Franklin would suffer reputational harm, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



