Franklin Withrow: New Authorized Partner of Clean Green Nation in Ridgefield, Washington

Ridgefield, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2011 -- Clean Green Nation announces the addition of Franklin Withrow to the authorized dealer team. Withrow is serving home and business owners in and around Ridgefield, Washington with affordable energy saving products and green living education.



There are many company’s today that are promoting the benefits of renewable energy, but none compare to Clean Green Nation. This company has been on cusp of everything energy related for decades. In recent years the company has devoted itself to educating consumers about the benefits of green living and how to reduce the carbon footprint in Washington.



Clean Green Nation has established strong relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers of energy efficient products for the home and business. Through this connection they are able to offer consumers the most affordable options for sustainable energy products. The companies website is filled with the most important and relevant information regarding green living. Home and business owners can learn more about the ongoing energy crisis around the world and what they can do to help.



The Clean Green Nation website also features on online store with numerous options to help weatherize Washington homes. Installing items such as a solar attic fan, hot water heater blanket and radiant insulation barrier are just a few of the ways that home and business owners can decrease the amount of energy that is lost through the walls and windows of a building. Consumers interested in increasing the number of Ridgefield green businesses and homes can contact Franklin Withrow for more information.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is a company working throughout the United States and Canada to spread the word about renewable energy. The company works with the leading manufacturers of affordable energy efficient products to offer consumers a new solution to their energy needs. Find more information about Clean Green Nation by visiting http://franklinw.cleangreennation.com. For more information on the many products and services offered by Clean Green Nation in Ridgefield, Washington, contact Franklin Withrow via email at franklinw@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.