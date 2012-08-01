Franks for Coming Sporting Index Predict Frankel Will Win Sussex Stakes by Seven Lengths

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Sporting Index, the world’s leading sports spread betting firm, have predicted the unbeaten Frankel will win Wednesday’s Group One Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood by seven lengths.



Facing just three rivals, the firm expect the colt to improve on both his average winning distance, which is over five lengths in 11 career starts so far, and extend the margin of five lengths by which he defeated Canford Cliffs in this race last year.



Sporting Index’s market, ‘Franks for Coming’, allows punters to buy (bet higher) or sell (bet lower) on a spread of 67-73 - the number of lengths he wins by multiplied by 10.



Wayne Lincoln, Sporting Index spokesman, said: “On paper we think Frankel is as big a banker as punters can get but, considering he is due to step up to 10 furlongs next month for the first time, we feel Tom Queally won’t give the star too hard a race. Farhh does boast some top Group One form this year and with Frankie on board we hope he will get a bit closer than Excelebration last time.”



About The Sporting Index Group

The Sporting Index Group is best known as the world’s largest sports spread betting business, offering the widest range of markets and taking some of the largest bets on sporting events around the world. Markets include rugby spread betting, cricket spread betting and football spread betting.



The Group has 180 staff, all based at its London HQ. It is privately owned and is the undisputed world leader in sports spread betting, dominating the global market with an estimated 80% market share. Today it makes thousands of markets on upwards of 500 events every week, offering the sports fan the opportunity to bet on a wide variety of sports, political and showbiz events, as well as on a portfolio of unique virtual games. Clients transact via its websites, award winning mobile phone applications, and a 24/7 voice telephony service. Sporting Index’s B2C business continues to grow in the face of a fiercely competitive online betting market.



At the heart of the business is a world class trading, modelling and liability management capability that is widely acknowledged as amongst the best in the global betting market. The Group combines the latest technology with unrivalled trader expertise to service its core sports spread betting clients as well as an increasing number of wholesale customers who rely on the company’s fixed-odds in-play pricing data to underpin their own sportsbook operations via the Sporting Solutions brand. This has quickly established itself as a leading data provider with a number of flagship betting brands signed up.



Sporting Index is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Services Authority and the Gambling Commission.