Frankston Computer Support Firm Joins Microsoft Customer Preview Program of Windows 8

Mornington, Victora -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- Windows 8 is still many months away from being released for use in Australian businesses; however, on Feb. 29, Microsoft made available the customer preview version of the Windows 8 operating system. Windows 8 is available for any organization that wants to get a sneak peak at this new operating system.



Agile IT Solutions has installed Windows 8 in its test network with the goal of getting a basic understanding of many of the new features found in Windows 8, including some of the touch screen enhancements, in mind.



“Our goal is to get to know Windows 8 for all our Agile IT Solutions clients. So far I can say it is interesting … very interesting,” said Linden Jackson, owner and lead technology specialist at Agile IT Solutions.



The Windows 8 customer preview is not the complete version, and as with any beta software, use at your own risk. If your business would like to demo Windows 8, we recommend that you install it in a test environment and do not use it on any of your production systems.



Those who already have Windows 7 should have no problem running the Windows 8 consumer preview. For those who are uncertain, we have put together a checklist of requirements:



- 1GHz or faster processor

- 1 GB of RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB of RAM (64-bit)

- 16 GB of available hard disk space (32-bit) or 20 GB (64-bit)

- Direct X9 graphics device with WDDM or higher driver

- 1024 x 768 minimum screen resolution



To learn more about the Windows 8 Preview visit the Agile IT Solutions blog and read the articles we have put together on Windows 8 to date.



If your Frankston, Mornington Peninsula or Melbourne business is looking for a trusted computer support organization focused on helping your business use technology more effectively, call us today.