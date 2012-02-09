Frankston IT Support Company Restores Local Software Provider's Failed Server

Mornington, Victora -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2012 -- Due to aging serve hardware many of the old servers had been migrated to a virtualised environment, it had not yet implemented a complete backup solution. When the server failed, both the power supply and the RAID controller had problems and were on the brink of major data loss. That's when Agile IT stepped in.



Agile IT had already been providing IT services on an ad hoc basis for the software provider, so they called on Agile IT again for help. After many hours of troubleshooting, Agile IT’s experts got the system to recognise the hard disks so that the server could be brought back online. Once the server was running, Agile IT immediately took backup of all of the virtual servers that were running within the environment and implemented a temporary backup solution to protect the system whilst a replacement option was implemented.



During the implementation, the IT consultant at Agile IT took a proactive stance and proposed a solution to replace the current hardware with A grade server hardware with full vendor warranty support. At the same time, the consultant recommended implementing a backup solution using StorageCraft® ShadowProtect® in order to take regular backups of the full environment with both onsite and offsite visits



The decision makers at the software provider learned first-hand the benefits of doing scheduled backups and having the right technology solution in place. The 10-person company, based in Frankston, relies heavily on its IT systems for business operations.



Due to Melbourne-based Agile IT’s excellent IT support and customer service, the local software provider realises the value of a server being able to be restored in a disaster and having ongoing backup solutions. As a result, the client is now transitioning over to Agile IT's EverWatch Managed IT plan to provide a continuous monitoring and management of their multi server IT environment.



