These days, gamers are not just playing in front of a TV or a computer. Some of them meet new friends and chat with strangers in the game or record their awesome gameplays and upload their commentary videos on YouTube. Not only that, some people become YouTube stars because of their gameplay videos.



It becomes a new trend among gamers and YouTube video makers. So many gamers and YouTube video makers record their plays and share their gameplays on YouTube.



Because of that, many people are looking for good game recording programs.



One of the most popular game recording software is Fraps. Fraps can record the original gameplay by DirectX and OpenGL hooking technology, so the video quality is better than other software.



However, the program can only record DirectX/OpenGL programs; it can't record non-DirectX/OpenGL programs like flash or java games. In addition, the recorded video file size is quite huge. If you record for a minute, the file size might be around 1GB. Imagine! When you try to upload a minute video onto YouTube, it may take a very long time to upload the whole video. To avoid these problems, some people are trying to find Fraps alternative software.



Bandicam is a good alternative to Fraps because it records not only the DirectX/OpenGL programs like Fraps but also it can record anything on your PC screen including flash/java games. In addition, Bandicam compresses the video when recording, so the recorded file size is much smaller than Fraps without any loss of video quality.



As a result, gamers can get a high quality gameplay video and a reduced video file size due to the video compressing technology from Bandicam



Founded in 2008, Bandisoft is a leading company of recording and archiving software for B2C and B2B market.



B2C products are Bandicam and Bandizip.



Bandicam makes it possible to record a certain area on a PC screen, or on a program that uses the DirectX/OpenGL graphic technologies. Bandicam currently supports 23 languages: English, French, German, Chinese, and etc.



Bandizip is Lightweight, Fast, and Free archiving software and it works with WinZip, 7-Zip, WinRAR and other archive formats. Bandizip has very fast Zip algorithm for compression & extraction.



B2B products are Bandicam SDK (Capture Library), Bandi Video Library, and Bandi Archiving Library used in major game company such as NC soft, Nexon, NHN, Tencent, Neople, Windysoft, Dragonfly, Eyedentity Games, Maiet Entertainment, Danal Entertainment, etc.