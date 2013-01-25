"Fraud and Money Laundering: Can You Think Like a Bad Guy" Dennis M. Lormel Is Participating in One-Hour World Compliance Webinar

Lansdowne, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- President of DML Associates LLC, Dennis M. Lormel is participating in one-hour World Compliance webinar on Thursday January 24, 2013 at 2:00 PM Eastern time.



DML Associates, LLC, is a full-service investigative consultancy, specializing in training that pertains to terrorist financing, anti money laundering, fraud, financial crimes and due diligence. Before founding the company, Lormel spent 28 years as a special agent in the FBI. Serving as chief of the FBI Financial Crimes Program at the time, he helped establish and run the FBI’s terrorist finance investigation team following the attacks of September 11, 2001.



“Fraud and Money Laundering: Can You Think Like a Bad Guy” covers the details of a very popular article written by Lormel. That publication examined the importance of thinking like the fraudster you are trying to catch, in order to use investigative methodologies that preempt the “bad guys’” next move. By seeing things from the criminal’s perspective, and understanding his or her motivations, you begin to see the path toward stopping the crime and apprehending the guilty party. Get access to the original article here. Lormel has also produced a follow-up called “Truth and Deception”, which you can download here (Right click “save as”).



To register for the event, visit the World Compliance sign up page. For more information about DML Associates and their services, go to http://www.dmlassociatesllc.com



