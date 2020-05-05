Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- Fraud detection and prevention market share is projected to gain massive momentum over the forecast period owing to a rapid surge in the number of online financial transactions and corporate economic theft such as money laundering, illicit capital which leads to huge economic losses. Growing demand for online shopping and real time transactions are driving the use of various digital payment methods.



Nowadays, e-commerce theft has become a high concern for retailers and companies, and they need to be aware of the many sophisticated tactics criminals use to target enterprises. Global Market Insights, Inc. reports that fraud detection and prevention market is anticipated to surpass USD 80 billion by 2025.



The importance of ecommerce and the shift towards digital payment methods has transformed the retail sector significantly. Use of debit & credit cards can allow the possibility of frauds by the theft of genuine card details, that are then used to make purchases over the internet by phone or any illegal transactions done by a payment card.



A considerable rise in the adoption of digital payment services across all segments will stimulate fraud detection and prevention market forecast.



It has been observed that emerging economies are seeing an upward trend regarding digital payment technologies, so companies are looking to develop new chip and authentication tech that makes it more difficult for fraudsters to commit debit and credit card fraud through in-person transactions.



According to reports, in 2018 the credit & debit card fraud segment accounted for over 30% of global fraud detection and prevention market share and is expected to maintain the trend over the forecast time period due to the growing usage of chips that do not require any kind of authentication for small-value transactions.



While the demand for FDP services has been rising across several regions such as Europe, MEA and APAC, North America is likely to emerge as one of the more profitable revenue terrains for fraud detection and prevention market share.



The financial and insurance sector in the U.S. was valued at USD 1.5 trillion and represents one of the most liquid financial markets in the world.



The robust financial sector in North America is experiencing increasing attempts at financial frauds and thefts. Reportedly, over 74% of the financial institutions based in North America have reported online or mobile fraud losses. It was estimated that by 2022, the financial organizations would spend over USD 9.3 billion annually on tools for fraud detection and prevention.



The presence of global financial multinationals as well as leading security service providers in North America will significantly amplify fraud detection and prevention market in the years ahead.



Several players in the industry are expanding and enriching their business landscape by launching novel products and participating in strategic partnerships, collaborations for gaining augmented market share. The presence of leading security service providers and global financial multinationals across the world will notably intensify fraud detection and prevention market in the years ahead.



Well-established and emerging players including software developing firms, payment technology providers, financial institutions that operate in the fraud detection and prevention market are SAS, Arbutus Software, DXC Technology, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Avast Software , ESET Endpoint Security, Guardian Analytics, GreatHorn, IBM, and Webroot SecureAnywhere, among others.



