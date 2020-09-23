Fraud Detection Software Market to Witness Excellent Growth : Fiserv, IBM, Wirecard, SAP

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Fraud Detection Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



IBM (United States), FICO (United States), SAS Institute (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), DXC Technology (United States), SAP (Germany), ACI Worldwide (United States), Fiserv (United States), NICE Systems (Israel), Experian (United States), LexisNexis Risk solutions (United States), iovation (United States), Dell Technologies (United States), Wirecard (Germany), Computer Services, Inc. (United States), Software AG (Germany), Easy Solutions (United States) and Distil Networks (United States)



Fraud detection software is used to identify the high risk or illegal transactions by continuously monitoring behaviors of users to figure out risk involved in fraudulent transactions. Growing digitalization has led consumers of being highly dependent on online transactions which resulted in rise in fraudulent activities. As reported by 'Global Fraud and Identity Report' in 2018, over 63% businesses have suffered some kinds of frauds which resulted in loss in revenues. Fueled by heavy investment by stakeholders and advancement in fraud detection technologies, fraud detection software is expected to see unprecedented growth during foretasted year.



Market Drivers

- Growing Cases of Fraud Activities Across Industries Resulting in Revenue Loss

- Rising Electronics Transaction Across Various System

- Potent Cyber-attackers Leading to Rise in Cases of Cyber Threat



Market Trend

- Growing Use of Big Data Analytics in Fraud Detection

- Emergence of Hybrid Analytical Techniques



Restraints

- Dearth of Skilled Professional to Counter Fraud Activities

- Complexity Involved in Integration of Various Systems



Opportunities

- Rising Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Activities

- Massive Investment in Cyber-security Fueled by Government Support



Challenges

- Nipping Fraud Activities in the Bud

- High Cost Involved in Implementation of Fraud Detection Software



The Global Fraud Detection Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail, Telecommunication, Government/Public Sector, Healthcare, Real Estate, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Others (Travel and Transportation, Media and Entertainment, and Life Sciences)), Organization Sizes (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Solution (Fraud Analytics {Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Social Media Analytics & Big Data Analytics}, Authentication { Single-Factor Authentication (SFA), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) &Risk-Based Authentication (RBA)}, Governance)



