Fraxel Laser Treatments, Thermage and Other Procedures Available from Dr. Gerrish & Associates

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Studies have shown that the way people feel about their appearance really does have an impact on their lives. In general, those who are happy with the way they look tend to be more confident in their relationships, careers, and everyday life.



One of the best ways to feel self-assured and confident is to have healthy skin that is firm and unblemished. In an effort to achieve as youthful an appearance as possible, some people decide to undergo plastic surgery. But as anyone who has ever undergone one of these procedures knows quite well, they can be extremely expensive, painful, and typically require a lot of recovery time.



Fortunately, there are much-less invasive methods and cosmetic procedures that can help people look young and vibrant without ever having to undergo surgery.



A medical spa has been getting a lot of attention lately for its wide variety of minimally and non-invasive cosmetic medical procedures.



Dr. Gerrish & Associates MedSpa, http://www.drgerrish.com, has helped many people get the younger looking appearance they are looking for—only for far less money, and virtually no recovery time.



At its two locations in Virginia, including the Dr. Gerrish MedSpa in Vienna, the staff prides itself on offering clients the best possible services possible, including Fraxel® laser treatments, chemical peels, injectables and fillers, facials, liquid face lifts, dermaplaning, laser hair removal, Thermage® and CoolSculpting™ by ZELTIQ™.



Dr. Gerrish has been lauded in many top local and national publications for his effective and innovative cosmetic techniques, and he has also been praised for being one of the most experienced providers of non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures.



To date, Dr. Gerrish has performed more than 4,000 Fraxel laser treatments, http://www.drgerrish.com/virginia-fraxel-laser-treatment/, including a revolutionary concept that he founded called the Fraxel Boost.



Specifically, the Fraxel Boost Facial stimulates a person’s elastin fibers and collagen in the deep dermal layers, which typically leads to a greater firmness and elasticity in the skin, as well as a more youthful appearance.



As an article on the medical spa’s website noted, undergoing 1,000 microdermabrasion sessions would not equal the anti-aging results provided by the incredible Fraxel Boost Facial.



In addition, people who would like to improve their body’s overall tone have had great success with CoolSculpting by ZELTIQ, http://www.drgerrish.com/virginia-zeltiq-coolsculpting/, a new, non-invasive way to effectively reduce fat in targeted areas of the body.



Scientific studies have shown patients who undergo this technique can lose anywhere from between 20 percent and 40 percent of their total fat.



Additional articles on Dr. Gerrish’s website feature patient testimonials from people who have been extremely happy with the effectiveness of the medical spa’s Fraxel laser treatment.



“What appealed to me most about the Fraxel laser treatment is that the procedure involved no knives and no downtime,” said Jan G., from San Jose, Calif.



“I've had four treatments on my face and neck, and the results are great. My skin is tighter, my jaw line is a little firmer, the fine lines around my eyes are gone, the overall tone looks better - my skin genuinely looks younger.”



About Gerrish & Associates

