Fred Potter at Oxford Caster Praises Magline Products

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Fred Potter is the Sales Manager at Oxford Caster Corporation. Oxford Caster Corp. is a family owned and operated independent business that specializes in the Magline caster, wheel and non-powered material-handling equipment. Potter explained, “In 1966 Magline asked us to follow up and assist them in selling to our state agencies, and we have been selling, servicing, and growing with their product line ever since. Magliner products are innovative by design, attractive in appearance, and constructed with only the best components. A great deal of our positive interaction can be attributed to the current sales coordinators, especially our Mary Beth Frick. Frick has been very helpful, and timely with response to questions or special needs.”



Frick the Customer Service Representative for Magline, noted, “Oxford Caster has a hard working and supportive team who are very knowledgeable about Magliner products. They stock a variety of Magliner products in an effort to meet all their customer’s needs. We value their relationship and commitment to the Magliner brand.”



Magline, Inc. http://www.magliner.com manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



