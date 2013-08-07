Freddie and Sebbie Introduces a Line of Useful Stroller Clips to Make Life a Little Easier for Parents Everywhere

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Freddie and Sebbie, a top seller of luxury children’s products, has just introduced their line of functional stroller clips to help parents make their daily chores just a bit easier. Stroller clips are very popular with parents because they can be easily attached to the handles of a stroller and then allow parents to hang bags, purses, or any other item. This helps parents free up their hands as they go about their daily business.



The Freddie and Sebbie stroller clips are easy to attach and once affixed to a stroller handle they stay firmly in place to keep any item secure after it is hung on the clip. Best of all the clips will not scratch or damage the stroller in any way. The stroller clips are lightweight weighing only one ounce, so they in no way upset the balance of the stroller.



The stroller clips are packaged with two clips and in keeping with other Freddie and Sebbie products, they are very affordable. The relatively inexpensive price sometimes causes potential customers to pause since cheaper items are typically lesser quality, but these stroller clips consistently surprise customers with their high quality.



This stroller clips are made of the most durable material and unlike similar products that often break or crack, these stroller clips are designed to last and hold up to even the most rigorous use. Freddie and Sebbie is so confident that these stroller hooks will last for many years that they offer a 100% no-hassle lifetime replacement guarantee.



The Freddie and Sebbie stroller clips can be found on Amazon.com, you can view these stroller clips by following this url: http://www.amazon.com/Stroller-Clips-Guaranteed-Carabiner-Valuables/dp/B00CKSU82K/



To learn more about this company, visit their website at www.freddieandsebbie.com or call 888.749.3576 to speak with a company representative. The company will also answer questions about their products via email at support@freddieandsebbie.com.



About FREDDIE AND SEBBIE

Freddie and Sebbie is the latest company to offer a line of luxury accessories designed specifically for kids. Founded by two brothers who have six children between them, the new company sells high quality, yet affordable children’s products. The products for sale have been chosen because the owners use them and wanted to share them with their customers.



