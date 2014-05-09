Freddie and Sebbie Launches New Deluxe Backseat Car Storage Organizer - Instant Hit with Mums

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- "I'm tired of trying to keep the car clean!"



"My kids constantly leave clutter lying around your car!



"I can never find anything!"



According to Neil Speight, co-founder of Freddie and Sebbie, a leading Las Vegas-based company specializing in selling high quality, value for money baby products, these are some of the exclamations they often heard coming from parents who have a challenge keeping things neat and tidy in their vehicles due to the kids.



"With the newly launched Freddie and Sebbie's deluxe car storage organizer, parents now have the answers to their frustration," said Neil.



"It is perfect for your kids' accessories, iPad, tablets, toys, sippy cups, water bottle, etc.," added Neil, who pointed out the product, is now available at Amazon.com.



Designed to fit most vehicles with the aid of the adjustable straps top and bottom, which keeps the car-storage backseat organizer securely in position, the new Backseat Organizer makes a great car seat protector, back seat protector or kick mat.



"Made in black with blue piping, the Backseat-Organizer was designed to protect your investment, and besides; it comes with a lifetime guarantee," said Neil.



The Freddie and Sebbie spokesperson added also that the product is guaranteed to instantly keep your car organized, clean and protect your car seats, as it is made to a very high-standard with the strongest material on the market, which gives this backseat organizer a super-long life.



This child-friendly, very easy to keep clean, and simple and easy to install, this deluxe backseat organizer is perfect for storing kid's accessories, iPad, tablets, toys, sippy cups, water bottles, juice boxes and much more.



"One of the things parents will love about this backseat organizer is that it comes with a lifetime no-hassle free replacement guarantee," said Neil.



About Freddie and Sebbie

Freddie and Sebbie is a brand-new company about to launch selling high quality, value for money baby products. We are two brothers in our 40's, married (not to each other!) with 6 children between us, the youngest of which are two baby twins called "Freddie and Sebbie".



We personally have spent a small fortune on baby products and accessories, and in our search for high quality, value for money goods, we have found some great products we can share, so we decided to start a business offering them to other parents. We are certain you're going to love the products, and we all personally use them with our own children.



For further information about the new Freddie and Sebbie Backseat Organizer, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/Backseat-Organizer-Accessories-Adjustable-Investment/dp/B00JUQFVX6/



For Media Contact:

Freddie and Sebbie™

Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89126-9502

888 749 3576

support@freddieandsebbie.com



Social Media Contact:

http://www.freddieandsebbie.com

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