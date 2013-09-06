Freddie and Sebbie's New Luxury Kick Mats Proving to Be an Instant Success

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Kick Mats are designed to protect the rear seats of the driver and passenger. The high polymer plastic resists scuffmarks and dirt from small feet, protecting your vehicle investment. Kick Mats also feature a hassle free, guaranteed replacement for life. If your Kick Mats tear or begin to wear, return them for a new one, no questions asked.



Each Kick Mat has a full, lifetime replacement guarantee with absolutely no hassles or problems. Return the old mats and get new ones; it is that simple.



“As your vehicle is an investment, protecting it should be a top priority. There is virtually nothing available today that gives you so much with such promises,” Neil added.



Simple and easy to use, Kick Mats attach to the back of a car seat without any tools or special instructions. They are designed to fit almost any vehicle with long-lasting defense against scuff marks and footprints. Held tightly in two places, the mats are virtually immoveable and are attractive to boot, meaning your car will be protected and stylish.



The high energy levels of children and their friends mean Kick Mats had to be made of a tough, clear material for the nonstop onslaught of little feet and repeated kicks. Clear, the mats do not obstruct views for what is inside the front seat pockets.



The mats are easily washable, dry erase markers work well on the Kick Mat. A damp cloth quickly and easily cleans the surface for the next time.



“Be sure that the markers do not end up on one another or anywhere but the mat,” said Neil with a grin.



The Kick Mats are available exclusively online at Amazon.com. The shipping, secure server and return policy works well with the Freddie and Sebbie’s philosophy of quality without sacrificing quality.



All Freddie and Sebbie products are sold exclusively through Amazon's secure service, for more information or to read customer reviews visit: http://www.amazon.com/Kick-Mats-Protectors-Scuffmarks-Auto-Protective/product-reviews/B00CASDZKC/.



To learn more about "Freddie and Sebbie", visit their website at http://www.freddieandsebbie.com or call 888.749.3576 to speak with a company representative. The company will also answer questions about their products via email at support@freddieandsebbie.com.



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Freddie and Sebbie

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