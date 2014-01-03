Freddie & Sebbie Releases New Deluxe Stroller Organizer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Described as the perfect solution for carrying snacks, drinks and a whole lot more, the new Stroller Organizer released by Freddie & Sebbie is now exclusively available on Amazon.com.



The new deluxe, luxury and designer black baby stroller organizer comes with extra cup holder ideal for drinks, sippy cups, water bottles, and baby bottles. According to the product’s spokesperson Neil Speight, “it’s guaranteed to keep baby stroller accessories safe and secure with its three extra pockets.”



“Parents who want to stay super organized, plus keeping their kids quite, will love the new Stroller Organizer, which is the perfect solution for having all the kid’s essentials right at hand, which makes life much easier when out with the kids,” says Speight, co-founder of the Nevada-based Freddie and Sebbie outfit.



The Freddie & Sebbie Stroller Organizer, which features two extra-large cup holders that stretch to fit most sippy cups, water bottles, and baby bottles, is perfectly designed to fit all strollers.



“With its large centre compartment and strong Velcro fastener supporter, this new Freddie and Sebbie Stroller Organizer is more than ideal for storing personal items such as keys, camera and other goodies,” adds Speight.



Noting that the Stroller Organizer’s three extra pockets, large front zip compartment



where you can store diapers, baby wipes, purse and other baby items, Speight says it is also perfect for storing pacifiers and other small items.



“While the middle mesh pocket ideal for storing a cell phone,” notes the spokesperson, who points to additional benefits to include the following:



- Perfectly designed to fit all strollers

- Made with the strongest materials available

- Won't tear or rip like the cheap ones you see on the market

- Two insulated drink holders

- Large middle compartment and three extra pockets.

- Stays firmly fixed to your stroller handles

- Straps fasten securely to handles and adjust for angle and width

- A name you can trust in "Freddie and Sebbie"



“It’s built to last, handmade with the strongest materials available, plus it comes with our lifetime, no-hassle free replacement guarantee,” says Speight.



Additional information with reviews from users and how to order is available on the Amazon.com page. Visit http://www.amazon.com/Stroller-Organizer-Guaranteed-Accessories-Investment/dp/B00CKYPV08/ to learn more.



About Us

For further information, please contact: Neil Speight, Co-Founder of Freddie & Sebbie, 888 749 3576, support@freddieandsebbie.com.



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