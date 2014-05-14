Free 14 Day Trial of Jim Cramer's Action Alerts Plus Service Is Now Available, According to Online-Trading-News.com

Wells, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Unless the major stock market indices head higher year after year, it can be very difficult for individual investors to make consistent gains from the stock market. However one man who has enjoyed a lot of success over the years is Jim Cramer, who has made some impressive profits with his multi million dollar portfolio, which he set up with his own money back in 2001.



Jim Cramer is the loud, opinionated, and sometimes controversial presenter of the Mad Money segment on CNBC, and is also an author of many books on stock market investing.



Furthermore he is also the co-partner of Action Alerts Plus, which is based on his highly profitable investment portfolio, and Online-Trading-News.com are reporting that people can now access all of his trades (and receive trade alerts before he enters a position) on a free trial basis.



Details of this free 14-day trial offer are available in this latest article from Online-Trading-News.com, and the writer of this article had this to say about this latest offer:



"As with any kind of signal service, there are no guarantees of success and people could find themselves losing money if they follow any recommendations and enter the same positions themselves."



"However the great thing about Jim Cramer's service is that the signals are those from his own hugely successful investment portfolio. Therefore they are sure to have been fully researched in advance, and so people can have increased confidence when they receive some of these alerts in their email inbox."



Anyone that would like to find out how they can take advantage of this free 14-day trial to Jim Cramer's Action Alerts Plus service, can do so by visiting:



http://online-trading-news.com/2014/05/13/free-14-day-trial-of-jim-cramers-action-alerts-plus/



About Online-Trading-News.com

Online-Trading-News.com examines some of the best new forex, stock and options trading courses that come onto the market, and also provide commentary on the financial markets.