Free Advice Service Will Help People Buy Renewable Energy Systems and Save Money

Daventry, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Renewables Workshop is a new business providing homeowners and businesses with free and independent advice and information on choosing the right renewable energy products.



Installing renewable energy systems in homes and businesses is proven to lower energy bills and CO2 emissions and help to achieve a higher EPC (Energy Performance Certificate).



However, recent research has shown that there is significant confusion amongst consumers and companies regarding the different types of systems and their benefits, and in choosing the right renewable energy systems for them.



Renewables Workshop provides free and objective advice in choosing the right renewable technology. They are not affiliated with any equipment manufacturers or specific renewable energy products, and so are able to offer independent advice and propose equipment installers who are qualified to install and commission this relatively new technology.



David Raven, managing director of Renewables Workshop and an industry veteran on renewable energy products, said: “Distinguishing between different types of renewable energy systems and identifying their benefits remains a significant challenge for consumers and businesses. Whether it’s air source versus ground source heat pumps or solar photovoltaic versus solar thermal, we have identified a clear need to provide impartial advice to help people navigate this important subject”.



Renewables Workshop is based at the iCon Innovation Centre in Daventry, Northamptonshire.



Editors Note:

For more information about Renewables Workshop please contact David Raven. Managing Director, Tel: 07543 411 466 Email: david@davidraven.com

http://www.renewablesworkshop.co.uk