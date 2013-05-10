Free Amazon Kindle Book Vegan Slow Cooker for Busy People Available May 10

Hillside, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- If you are an enthusiastic cooking fan, especially healthy and tasty food, there is a good chance you've already encountered the concept of slow cooking. This cooking technique involves using a slow cooker – a device designed to cook dishes slowly over time, giving them special taste and aroma while maintaining their nutritional value. Dana Winters, an enthusiastic cook for many years, is sharing her passion for this cooking style in her new book " Vegan Slow Cooker - Easy, Delicious, Nutritious Hands-Off Cooking For Busy People".



In line with the promotion of this new book, the publisher will be giving a free copy to all Amazon Kindle participants. It can be downloaded May 10 thru May 11, 2013.



In "Vegan Slow Cooker - Easy, Delicious, Nutritious Hands-Off Cooking For Busy People" Winter makes a case for vegan slow cooking – there are minimal preparation – just place the ingredients inside the cooker and set it to cook for a few hours, letting the house fill with heavenly smell.



Slow cooking has many more advantages. It's easy to cook for a week in advance, It's easy to clean and the mess is kept to a minimum. There are infinite combinations you can have and more.



In the book "Vegan Slow Cooker - Easy, Delicious, Nutritious Hands-Off Cooking For Busy People" the author's intention is to give anyone who is interested a primer on slow cooking, especially vegan. The book contains 30 hand-picked slow cooker recipes that were especially picked as they were the easiest to prepare, while giving readers a glimpse at the wonderful possibilities that slow cooking can present you with, once you start using it in your cooking.



"This free eBook promotion is our way of reaching out to people helping more people start using slow cooker in their kitchen" says Dana Winters of Dana Winters Recipes, the publisher of this book.



