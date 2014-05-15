London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Easy Rewards have today announced a new offer available to all their new and existing customers, allowing them to exchange their points for official Amazon vouchers.



Readers interested in earning their free Amazon Vouchers can register for FREE here.



The Easy Rewards service allows members to earn points by complete special offers, paid surveys, watching videos, registering for trial products and much more. Users can then exchange these points for prizes, including Amazon vouchers, as well as a wide range of other gifts, rewards and discounts.



The service has been specially designed allowing members to earn their first Amazon voucher within minutes of joining the site. Each day, exclusive special offers become available to Easy Rewards members, earning large amounts of points. On average, Easy Rewards members can expect their first pay out after completing between 2 and 10 paid surveys, special offers and other fun activities.



It is then possible to continue earning free Amazon vouchers, simply by completing additional offers, paid surveys and other fun activities. Unlike other similar services, Easy Rewards allow their members to cash out an unlimited amount of vouchers in return for completing offers.



Launching in the United Kingdom, Easy Rewards has expanded rapidly and now allows members from around the world to redeem free Amazon vouchers in all major currencies by cashing out their Easy Rewards points. This means no matter your location, it is possible to earn free Amazon vouchers for use on any product available at Amazon.



The service so far has been embraced by large numbers of students, stay at home parents and people looking to save for gifts, particularly in the run up to birthdays and the Christmas period.



Easy Reward’s founders decided to offer free Amazon vouchers to all their members as a result of increasing demand.



A company spokesman said, “we are proud to offer exclusive vouchers to the world’s largest online retailer after receiving many requests from our members. As always, we love to give our members fun ways to earn free rewards and gifts for the services and retailers they use every day. As a result, we have gladly added Amazon gift cards to our offering, strengthening our bid to become the leading paid surveys and free offers service.”



About Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is a leading paid surveys and free offers service, based in the United Kingdom. Easy Offers is a free service that allows members to complete exciting special offers, quizzes, surveys and more, earning exclusive gift cards, rewards and Amazon vouchers, absolutely free.