Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Apptology, a leading mobile applications development and mobile marketing company, is excited to announce the launch of their program that will provide free Basic Android App and Mobile Friendly Web Development free of charge to non-profit organizations.



Based in Northern California, Apptology, is delighted to be in a position to offer non-profits organizations access to mobile technological advancements.



Rich Foreman, CEO of Apptology said “We have found that many non-profits typically don’t have the resources to adapt to the new mobile environment. Our new program will give them both a mobile web site and a Basic Android App at no charge.”



With over 300 apps in their portfolio, Apptology can develop on all mobile platforms including iOS, Android, Blackberry, and Windows Mobile. Apptology’s clients range from start-ups and small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Their ability to address the needs of both small and large companies is unique in the industry.



Features of Basic Android App and Mobile Web Site Include:



- GPS Directions

- Tap to Call

- Tap to Refer

- Customizable content providing information about the non-profit.

- Social Media Integration

- Links to donation page



Here’s a video demo of a Basic Android App for Non-Profits: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngQOlO465TE&feature=share&list=UULswRYYJsAFiM0q9_qHEOwg



Visit http://www.apptology.com/products/apps/non-profits/ to find out more about Apptology’s program for non-profits.