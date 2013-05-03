Free Anti-Malware Program That Is Extremely Effective Is Available from Bot Revolt

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Bot Revolt, a start-up company that specializes in cyber-security, is giving computer owners the chance to try out its free anti-Malware program. The software can be downloaded directly from the Bot Revolt website. The company also features a full version of the program that is available for purchase through the site.



Bot Revolt has already earned a well-deserved reputation with its customers for its highly effective security programs that can help keep computers safe from cyber-crime. In many ways, Bot Revolt has started a revolution against this serious problem. Because the software is able to identify and add an incredible 125 threats every hour, the company’s products offer an enormous amount of protection that grows stronger day by day. The new threats are gathered from the company’s extensive network of IP blocklist providers. The free anti-malware and paid versions of the software show all of a computer’s connections in real-time, and can help block harmful and illegal connections every .002 seconds. These innovative and thorough features helps Bot Revolt protect PCs in many ways that many anti-virus programs cannot.



Another feature that helps to set Bot Revolt apart from other programs is its ability to allow people to see all of the network traffic on their computers. This gives computer owners the chance to see deeper into their systems than ever before. The program resides way down inside the networking code on a computer, and it inspects everything that goes past it. Anything that looks unauthorized or problematic is filtered out, which in turn keeps hackers out of computers and unable to access personal information.



The program also automatically blocks what are called unauthorized outbound communications.



“Many security programs do not have what is called outbound protection. This means that they can not control information that goes out of your computer,” an article on Bot Revolt’s user-friendly website noted, adding that this can be quite dangerous, because hackers and bots have ways to go around inbound firewalls.



“Bot Revolt’s outbound protection software uses our growing database of trusted programs and program behavior so the Bot Revolt can make security decisions safely and automatically.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Bot Revolt is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can learn more about the software and sign up for the free computer protection, or purchase the full version of the program.



About Bot Revolt

Bot Revolt is a cyber-security start-up made up of developers and security professionals. Bot Revolt’s program identifies and blocks over 1 billion know bad ip addresses with over 3,000 new IP addresses added each day. The company is taking a different approach to fighting cyber-crime. For more information, please visit http://botrevolt.com/home.php