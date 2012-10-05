Free Appliance Pickup Now Offered by Spokane WA Appliance Recycling

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Consumers who need free appliance pick up in Spokane WA are in luck. Spokane Appliance Recycling today announced the company is now offering free curbside pickup and haul away of almost all major appliances. The company may even be able to perform same-day pickup depending on the time of day a homeowner calls the office.



The company makes appliance recycling in Spokane as easy as possible for homeowners who can simply call the office or schedule a pickup on the company’s website. Consumers can request a pickup for washers, dryers, dishwashers, stoves and oven ranges. Unfortunately, they aren’t able to pick-up refrigerators. The company’s chief executive officer said, “We’re working on figuring out how to get refrigerators out of people’s homes, but right now we cannot handle them.”



One of the biggest benefits consumers will receive by using the company’s Spokane appliance removal service is they will avoid hefty landfill fees. And they’ll avoid the hassle of loading the appliance onto a truck then driving to the landfill. The company provides eco-friendly recycling of washers, dryers and dishwashers. In fact, they are able to recycle more than ninety percent of the appliances they pickup which means those appliances are installed in someone else’s home instead of taking up space in the landfill.



“I highly recommend Spokane Appliance Recycling. I called them at 3 pm and they were at my house the next morning. I didn’t have to do anything but make sure my son put the old stove in the driveway. They came and picked it up and took it away. I’m very grateful.” – Patricia Brown



Spokane Appliance Recycling maintains an extensive ‘frequently asked questions’ page on the corporate website so homeowners can view the page before scheduling a pickup. The company also offers a ‘contact’ form on the site which consumers may use to ask a question directly to one of the company’s executives.



