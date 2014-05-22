Free Aweber Test Drive Is Now Available for Email Marketers, Reports Articate.com

Wells, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The process of building an email list of customers and prospects may seem like a complicated process to the uninitiated, but it is actually very simple nowadays because there are lots of email marketing autoresponders that make it really easy for anyone to build their own list.



One service that has long been popular with internet marketers and business owners is Aweber, and the team at Articate.com are reporting that people can now take this email marketing software for a test drive and try it out for themselves completely free of charge.



By entering their name and email address, people will be able to see exactly how Aweber works in practice, and can find out all about this list building software.



Commenting on this latest offer from Aweber, a spokesman for Articate.com said:



"I have been using Aweber to build my email marketing lists for several years now because they have one of the highest delivery rates in the industry, and make the whole process of building a list of subscribers and sending follow-up messages to these subscribers really easy."



"So I would certainly suggest that people consider testing out this software and seeing how it works because this is a really professional service that has proven to be invaluable to myself and other marketers since it became available back in 1998."



Anyone that would like to learn more about Aweber, and find out how to sign up for a free Aweber test drive, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2014/05/15/free-test-drive-of-awebers-email-marketing-list-building-software/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.