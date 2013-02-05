Free Bankruptcy Advice from Credit-Yogi to Help when Filling for Bankruptcy

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- The following will look into some answers to that question, including:



Bankruptcy without an Attorney



If someone wishes to save the expense of an attorney but needs to file for personal bankruptcy, where can he get some sound, free bankruptcy advice? He can get it right here. It is possible for an individual to file for bankruptcy without an attorney; however, it can be a difficult, confusing process. There are many rules and a lot of paperwork involved with bankruptcy, such as having to declare every single debt one has and filling out the right documentation of it. If one is left out accidentally, it may not be covered by the bankruptcy.



Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 Bankruptcy?



A Chapter 7 bankruptcy is considered a liquidation of one’s debts, according to one source of bankruptcy advice online. Chapter 7 requests that all of one’s debts be discharged. Chapter 13 bankruptcy, on the other hand, requests a reorganization of one’s debts and allows for the formulation of a repayment plan. Most often, it is Chapter 7 bankruptcy that is filed, but if one can pay some of one’s debt in full and some of it partially, Chapter 13 could be the better option.



Hiring a Bankruptcy Attorney



It is strongly recommended by all of the free bankruptcy advice distributors that one hires an attorney to help with filing bankruptcy. The laws pertaining to both Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy are complex and very strict. The best idea is to utilize the specialized education of a bankruptcy lawyer to make the process as smooth and easy as possible. This virtually guarantees a successful bankruptcy that discharges all of one’s debt.



When Should One File?



As soon as a person realizes he’s in financial trouble and is falling behind on his monthly loan and/or credit card payments, or even his mortgage, he must try everything at his disposal to avoid bankruptcy. Several bankruptcy advice online sources suggest that the fellow use a credit counseling service to figure out what to do about his situation. Others put forth that he ought to try to get a loan modification or refinance to help him out. If these and every other possible solution don’t work, then is the time to file for bankruptcy.



