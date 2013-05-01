Free Bed Bug Consultation Made Possible

Toms River, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- One of the most common pest problem that home owners have to deal with are the bed bugs. Bed bugs are considered to be parasitic animals that feed mainly on blood. As the name implies, they are usually found on beds as well as hard-to-reach places. Although most people think of them as nocturnal insects, they actually also tend to “attack” during the day.



Bed bug bites tend to be typically bothersome and, in some cases, really painful. Generally, they lead to reddish swellings and rashes. Because of the impact that they have on a person, more and more homeowners are on an active lookout for ways on how to effectively deal with bed bugs. This is where Action Pest Control comes into play.



Action Pest Control is a premier NYC bed bugs extermination services provider. It has been in the industry for more than 30 years now having been founded by Richard F. Russell in 1971. The company started by serving the Toms River area only, and then expanding to neighboring states of Philadelphia and New York. What sets Action Pest Control apart from their competitors is the fact that they ensure that their services all adhere to EPA Laws and Safety Regulations. Of course, it also helps that Action Pest Control is a member of the NJPCA and the NPCA.



As a testament to how reliable their service is, Action Pest Control now provides clients not only with free quotations and estimates, but also allows clients to enjoy 100% guarantee when it comes to their satisfaction. Action Pest Control also provides a 90-day guarantee against the recurrence of stink bugs, this is aside from the 30-day and 60-day guarantee that they also provide for their other services. In order to provide reliable service, this NYC bed bugs extermination services provider makes use of 6 bed bugs dogs named Sara, Rex, Cassie, Titan, Boomer, and Duke.



Action Pest Control does not only provide extermination services against bed bugs. They are also well equipped to handle other pests such as ants, bees, cockroaches, ticks, and wasps.



If you would like to know more about the different services that Action Pest Control has to offer, or simply need to know what other clients have to say, visit http://www.actionpestcontrol.com/ . With more than 50,000 satisfied clients, you clearly cannot go wrong with Action Pest Control.



